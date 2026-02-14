US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on USFD. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Get US Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on USFD

US Foods Stock Down 2.0%

US Foods stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. US Foods has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $102.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 1.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 323.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 29,420 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its holdings in US Foods by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in US Foods by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,207,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,003,000 after buying an additional 354,747 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about US Foods

Here are the key news stories impacting US Foods this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and strong profit metrics — US Foods reported $1.04 EPS vs. a $1.01 consensus and showed meaningful YoY improvement in net income and adjusted EBITDA, supporting the company’s profitability narrative. US Foods Q4 earnings / MarketBeat

Q4 EPS beat and strong profit metrics — US Foods reported $1.04 EPS vs. a $1.01 consensus and showed meaningful YoY improvement in net income and adjusted EBITDA, supporting the company’s profitability narrative. Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance raised — Management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance at $4.696–$4.935, above the consensus (~$4.56), which supports longer‑term earnings upside. FY2026 guidance / Press Release

FY‑2026 EPS guidance raised — Management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance at $4.696–$4.935, above the consensus (~$4.56), which supports longer‑term earnings upside. Positive Sentiment: Analyst price target upgrades — Citigroup raised its PT to $118 (Buy) and Wells Fargo to $110 (Overweight), signaling institutional confidence in upside from current levels. Benzinga: Analyst price target updates

Analyst price target upgrades — Citigroup raised its PT to $118 (Buy) and Wells Fargo to $110 (Overweight), signaling institutional confidence in upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and commentary — Several transcripts, summaries and analyst notes are available (earnings call transcript, slide deck, and third‑party commentary), useful for drilling into unit/margin detail and channel trends. Seeking Alpha: Earnings presentation

Coverage and commentary — Several transcripts, summaries and analyst notes are available (earnings call transcript, slide deck, and third‑party commentary), useful for drilling into unit/margin detail and channel trends. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and softer top‑line outlook — Q4 revenue came in at $9.80B vs. ~$9.90B expected, and management’s FY revenue guidance ($41.0B–$41.8B) is below the consensus (~$42B). That top‑line softness is the likely driver of intra‑day weakness despite the EPS beat. Revenue miss / MarketBeat

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.