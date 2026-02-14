Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crocs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Crocs from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Get Crocs alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CROX

Crocs Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $96.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.37. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $957.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 60.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 120.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Crocs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crocs this week:

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.