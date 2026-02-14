Rafael Lizardi Sells 7,096 Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) CFO Rafael Lizardi sold 7,096 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.78, for a total value of $1,637,614.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,721,074.12. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $226.16 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.05.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 998,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,213,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,952,933,000 after buying an additional 248,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,603,000 after buying an additional 2,366,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks research raised near‑ and medium‑term EPS estimates for TXN, improving the earnings outlook and giving investors a cleaner growth story to support valuation expectations. Read More.

Zacks research raised near‑ and medium‑term EPS estimates for TXN, improving the earnings outlook and giving investors a cleaner growth story to support valuation expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and post‑earnings analyses are circulating (intrinsic‑value and buy/hold/sell pieces). These generate interest and trading but offer mixed conclusions for different investor horizons. Read More.

Valuation and post‑earnings analyses are circulating (intrinsic‑value and buy/hold/sell pieces). These generate interest and trading but offer mixed conclusions for different investor horizons. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media commentary reviewing TXN’s Q4 results and strategy (buy/sell/hold debates) may amplify short‑term flows without adding new operational facts. Read More.

Media commentary reviewing TXN’s Q4 results and strategy (buy/sell/hold debates) may amplify short‑term flows without adding new operational facts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling by CFO Rafael R. Lizardi: 64,532 shares sold on Feb 10 at ~$220.74 (~$14.2M), a ~41% reduction in that holding — a material disposal that markets often view as negative for near‑term insider conviction. Read More.

Large insider selling by CFO Rafael R. Lizardi: 64,532 shares sold on Feb 10 at ~$220.74 (~$14.2M), a ~41% reduction in that holding — a material disposal that markets often view as negative for near‑term insider conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Lizardi sold an additional 7,096 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.78 (~$1.64M), further trimming his stake. Read More.

CFO Lizardi sold an additional 7,096 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.78 (~$1.64M), further trimming his stake. Read More. Negative Sentiment: VP Mark Gary executed sizable sales (12,921 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.10 and 10,248 shares on Feb 10 at ~$220.83), representing meaningful percentage reductions in his position. Read More.

VP Mark Gary executed sizable sales (12,921 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.10 and 10,248 shares on Feb 10 at ~$220.83), representing meaningful percentage reductions in his position. Read More. Negative Sentiment: VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.79 (~$1.50M), another notable insider reduction. Read More.

VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.79 (~$1.50M), another notable insider reduction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: DZ Bank AG flagged TXN with a “strong sell” rating (reported Feb 12), a broker action that can weigh on sentiment and trigger short‑term selling by momentum/quant strategies. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.