Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Price

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $82.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.94.

INSP opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.99. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $53.11 and a 52-week high of $197.75.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.96. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $254,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,344.08. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 57.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company’s flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

