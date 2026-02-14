JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF $BBUS is Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Florida Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 3.6% of Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBUS. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,134,000 after acquiring an additional 82,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,797,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,910,000 after purchasing an additional 165,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 3,495.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,124 shares during the period.

BBUS stock opened at $122.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.24. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $86.94 and a 52 week high of $126.08. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

