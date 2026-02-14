Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 70,503 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the January 15th total of 127,914 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,382 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 73,382 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,845,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 260.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 157,859 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 812.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 151,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 127,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 106,735 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA PBD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.11. 15,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,223. The company has a market cap of $186.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.

About Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

