Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02, with a volume of 25753287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03.

Red Rock Resources Trading Up 4.3%

The firm has a market cap of £2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03.

Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% economic interest in the Migori Gold project located in Kenya. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

