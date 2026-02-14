Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Up 2.6% – What’s Next?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.33 and last traded at C$8.17. Approximately 315,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 520,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 2.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,831.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.27.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.88%.The company had revenue of C$2.68 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 5.5472637 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc is a global company that develops manufactures and markets a range of pharmaceutical medical device and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. Our approximately 22000 employees are united around our mission of improving peoples lives with our health care products and we manufacture and market health care products directly or indirectly in approximately 100 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.