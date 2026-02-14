iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Trading 0.5% Higher – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.14 and last traded at $36.03. Approximately 19,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 21,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $97.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECNS. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 1,454.6% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 238,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 223,232 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 185,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 28,999 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap Chinese securities. The fund covers roughly the bottom 14% of Chinese securities by market cap. ECNS was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

