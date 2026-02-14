Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.55 and last traded at $80.55. 838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94.

Hills Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker HBIA. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hills Bank & Trust Company, which provides a broad suite of financial services to consumers and businesses in eastern Iowa.

Through Hills Bank & Trust, the company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, as well as lending solutions that include residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans and lines of credit.

