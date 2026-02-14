Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Trading Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Free Report) were up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.01 and last traded at $69.59. Approximately 1,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.87.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.71. The stock has a market cap of $163.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF alerts:

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETHO. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether. ETHO was launched on Nov 18, 2015 and is managed by Etho Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.