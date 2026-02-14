Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Trading Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Free Report) were up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.01 and last traded at $69.59. Approximately 1,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.87.
Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.0%
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.71. The stock has a market cap of $163.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.14.
Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%.
Institutional Trading of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF
Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Company Profile
The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether. ETHO was launched on Nov 18, 2015 and is managed by Etho Capital.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.