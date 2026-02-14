Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 90,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 244,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$33.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012. Bluestone Resources Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

