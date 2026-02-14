United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Trading Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €25.72 and last traded at €25.90. Approximately 173,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.82.

United Internet Trading Down 3.4%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.46, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,509.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

