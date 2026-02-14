Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Here’s Why

Security Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.00 and last traded at $93.00. Approximately 1,070 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,674% from the average daily volume of 28 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.00.

Security Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Security Bancorp alerts:

Security Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Security Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that provides a variety of community banking and financial services through its subsidiary. Traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol SCYT, the company focuses on delivering personalized solutions to individual and business clients.

Its product suite includes deposit accounts such as checking and savings, certificates of deposit and cash management services, alongside lending facilities covering residential mortgage, commercial and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Security Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.