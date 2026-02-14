Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.7050 and last traded at $1.7050. Approximately 3,287 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.7450.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleanaway Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.15 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

Cleanaway Waste Management is a leading provider of integrated waste management and resource recovery services in Australia, New Zealand and select operations in Hong Kong. The company offers a full range of solutions including general and hazardous waste collection, recycling, treatment and disposal across municipal, industrial and commercial sectors. Its service offerings encompass organics composting, material recovery facilities, high-temperature incineration, secure shredding and landfill management, all supported by an extensive fleet of collection vehicles and transfer stations.

Founded in 1979, Cleanaway has expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a significant presence in both metropolitan and regional markets.

