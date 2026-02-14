Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 311 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the January 15th total of 1,061 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,593 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,593 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 237,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:CUT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $33.17.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

