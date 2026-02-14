Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading 1.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.66 and last traded at $43.50. 10,751,485 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 10,003,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.87.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

About Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.