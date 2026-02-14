iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,307 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the January 15th total of 3,323 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,813 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,813 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of LQDB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598. iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.73 and a one year high of $88.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.50.

Get iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.