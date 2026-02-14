SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 22,903 shares, a growth of 240.2% from the January 15th total of 6,733 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,009 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 62,009 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 364,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 174,396 shares in the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 809,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 44,677 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 106.2% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 24,978 shares during the period.

Get SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF alerts:

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPWO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 34,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,426. SP Funds S&P World has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $31.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.67.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Cuts Dividend

About SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (SPWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P DM Ex-U.S. & EM 50/50 Shariah index. The fund tracks an index of 500 Sharia-compliant companies from developed and emerging markets outside the US. Holdings are modified market cap-weighted SPWO was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.