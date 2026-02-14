Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Time to Sell?

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.33. 300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Dominion Lending Centres Stock Down 7.7%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.

About Dominion Lending Centres

Dominion Lending Centres is a Canadian mortgage brokerage network founded in 2006 and headquartered in London, Ontario. The company operates as a franchise-based platform, bringing together independently licensed mortgage professionals under a unified brand. By combining the reach of a national organization with the local expertise of its brokers, Dominion Lending Centres aims to simplify the mortgage process for homebuyers, homeowners looking to refinance, and investors seeking commercial financing solutions.

The firm’s core business activities center on residential and commercial mortgage origination.

