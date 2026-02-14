PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PZ Cussons had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%.

PZ Cussons Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of LON PZC opened at GBX 91 on Friday. PZ Cussons has a 52 week low of GBX 65.09 and a 52 week high of GBX 92.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75. The company has a market cap of £382.52 million, a P/E ratio of -65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at PZ Cussons

In other news, insider Vivek Ahuja purchased 20,000 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, for a total transaction of £18,200. Also, insider David A. Tyler bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £22,750. Over the last three months, insiders bought 45,424 shares of company stock worth $4,125,104. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

