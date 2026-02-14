Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Acquired by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.78. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2972 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

