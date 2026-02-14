American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.150-6.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $137.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $129.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $97.46 and a 52 week high of $130.07.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $575,350.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,082.86. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

