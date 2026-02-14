Genpact (NYSE:G) Upgraded by Citigroup to Strong-Buy Rating

Citigroup upgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Genpact from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Susquehanna set a $42.00 price objective on Genpact in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Get Genpact alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Genpact

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49. Genpact has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.930 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genpact will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 21.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 15,088 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $703,855.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,990.85. This trade represents a 28.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Riju Vashisht sold 16,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $747,146.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 95,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,054.65. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the second quarter valued at about $3,697,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the second quarter valued at about $9,423,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Genpact by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 132,310 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,597,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,917,000 after acquiring an additional 967,559 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.