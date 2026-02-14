Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 454.33%.

Senmiao Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AIHS opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $3.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Senmiao Technology has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senmiao Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Ltd, incorporated in the Cayman Islands and traded on NASDAQ under the ticker AIHS, is a developer and operator of internet-based financial technology platforms in China. The company delivers a suite of integrated financial services and e-commerce solutions designed to meet the needs of small and micro enterprises as well as individual borrowers across the Chinese market.

At the core of Senmiao’s business are its micro-finance lending operations, which provide short-term, collateral-backed loans to underserved customers.

