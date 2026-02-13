Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for CBSH Earnings

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $61.90 to $57.14 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $62.00 price objective on Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.90 to $57.14 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $63.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $449.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.47 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 26.51%.The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 12,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $56,793.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,424. The trade was a 6.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $61,780.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,546.80. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 27,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,323 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Commerce Bancshares News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Commerce Bancshares this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data released this week is effectively flat/insufficient (reports show 0 shares / NaN changes and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure), a data anomaly that doesn’t signal mounting bearish positioning. MarketBeat

Short-interest data released this week is effectively flat/insufficient (reports show 0 shares / NaN changes and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure), a data anomaly that doesn’t signal mounting bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a sweeping set of cuts to CBSH quarterly and annual EPS forecasts (multiple Q2–Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027 quarters reduced; FY2026 cut from $4.22 to $4.03; FY2027 cut from $4.66 to $4.38) and set a “Strong Sell” rating — the cumulative effect is downward pressure on near‑term expectations and sentiment. Investors should view these revisions as the proximate catalyst for the weaker share action today. MarketBeat

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company primarily engaged in providing a broad range of banking and financial services across the Midwest. Through its principal subsidiary, Commerce Bank, the company offers commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, trust and wealth advisory, and mortgage lending. Its diversified product suite includes deposit and loan products, cash management solutions, capital markets services, and private banking designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company’s commercial banking group delivers tailored credit facilities, equipment and inventory financing, asset-based lending, and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.