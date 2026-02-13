Northland Securities Estimates Canaan FY2026 Earnings

Canaan Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) – Northland Securities issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canaan in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 10th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Canaan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share.

Get Canaan alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAN. Wall Street Zen lowered Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Canaan from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Canaan from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canaan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Canaan Stock Down 10.7%

CAN opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $186.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.85. Canaan has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Canaan had a negative net margin of 39.69% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $196.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Canaan by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 202,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 49,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 52.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 200,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

More Canaan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Canaan this week:

About Canaan

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc is a China-based technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-performance computing hardware for the digital currency and blockchain industry. The company’s core business revolves around application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners, which are purpose-built machines optimized for cryptocurrency mining. By focusing on energy efficiency and processing power, Canaan’s mining rigs aim to deliver competitive hash rates while managing power consumption in large-scale operations.

The flagship product line, known as AvalonMiner, encompasses a range of models tailored to different scales of mining activity, from small-scale hobbyist setups to industrial farms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.