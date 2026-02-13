Boab Metals (ASX:BML) Insider Simon Noon Purchases 490,323 Shares of Stock

Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML – Get Free Report) insider Simon Noon bought 490,323 shares of Boab Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.57 per share, with a total value of A$279,484.11.

Simon Noon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boab Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Simon Noon purchased 735,484 shares of Boab Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of A$404,516.20.

On Monday, February 2nd, Simon Noon acquired 2,000,000 shares of Boab Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.48 per share, with a total value of A$960,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Simon Noon bought 31,339 shares of Boab Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of A$12,535.60.

Boab Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Boab Metals Company Profile

Boab Metals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, and lead deposits. Its flagship property is the Sorby Hills project located in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Pacifico Minerals Limited and changed its name to Boab Metals Limited in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boab Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boab Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.