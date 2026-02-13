TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Director Peter Mcmillan Purchases 179,522 Shares of Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) Director Peter Mcmillan purchased 179,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $849,139.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $946,000. The trade was a 876.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Mcmillan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Peter Mcmillan bought 10,478 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,665.72.

TSI stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $5.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0283 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $772,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Diversified Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,002,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 72,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: TSI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a broad array of fixed-income securities, including corporate debt, high-yield bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging market debt. By combining multiple credit sectors with a flexible duration approach, the fund aims to generate attractive yields while managing interest-rate and credit risks in varying market environments.

Under the management of TCW Asset Management Company LLC, a subsidiary of TCW Group founded in 1971, TSI leverages the firm’s deep credit research capabilities and global trading platforms.

