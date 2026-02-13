PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.690-9.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $150.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PTC has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $219.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.30.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. PTC had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 28.86%.The company had revenue of $685.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on PTC from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $181.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on PTC in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 240 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.10, for a total value of $38,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,803.10. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $8,707,383.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,512.04. This represents a 80.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 61,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,662,740 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Quarry LP increased its holdings in PTC by 86.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in PTC by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.