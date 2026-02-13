CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Shares Bought by Longbow Finance SA

Longbow Finance SA lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $284,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 74.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $408.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.54, a PEG ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $443.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.84. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $288.63 and a 52-week high of $526.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $372.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.22 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 10.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Piper Sandler set a $474.00 target price on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $474.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.46.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

