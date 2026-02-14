First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 45,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 22,635 shares.The stock last traded at $127.4750 and had previously closed at $126.85.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.4092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 27.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $218,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index. Standard & Poor’s constructs the Index by ranking the stocks from the S&P 500 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

