Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 43,831 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the January 15th total of 25,055 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,722 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

MGC stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $247.66. The company had a trading volume of 134,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,554. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.32 and a 12-month high of $255.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

