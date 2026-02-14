Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Decreases By 40.8%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 302,128 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the January 15th total of 510,243 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,384,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,384,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,992. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.44 and a 1 year high of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2738 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 17,562 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 289,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

