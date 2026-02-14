Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Decreases By 40.8%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 302,128 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the January 15th total of 510,243 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,384,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,384,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,992. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.44 and a 1 year high of $78.91.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2738 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.
