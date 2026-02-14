Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Short Interest Up 272.7% in January

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,672 shares, a growth of 272.7% from the January 15th total of 4,741 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,874 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 59,874 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDLO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.59. 40,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,288. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.80. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $53.59 and a twelve month high of $68.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average of $66.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 56,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1,088.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 68,157 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $523,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

