Hanover Advisors Inc. Has $14.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Hanover Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hanover Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $14,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,623,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Cambridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $388.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.73. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $397.05. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.