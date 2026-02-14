Brokerages Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Target Price at $52.25

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.

DOCN stock opened at $68.07 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at $6,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 18.7% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 33.1% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,564,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,460,000 after acquiring an additional 389,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean’s platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

