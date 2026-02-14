American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Sells $5,348,700.00 in Stock

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. The trade was a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of AXP stock opened at $337.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $387.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.62.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $395.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.78.
- Positive Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 guidance for revenue growth (~9–10%) and EPS of $17.30–$17.90 (midpoint above some analyst expectations), reinforcing the narrative of resilient premium card spending supporting earnings. AXP anticipates a strong 2026 profit (Yahoo)
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces and a Seeking Alpha “rating upgrade” highlight AmEx as a steady compounder, calling out premium spend strength and steady guidance as reasons to consider the stock. Seeking Alpha: AXP rating upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Corporate actions and marketing (expanded NBA partnership, ongoing premium card activation efforts) support brand engagement and higher‑yield customer spend—a longer‑term revenue positive. NBA and American Express partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend was paid (maintains yield ~0.9%); steady capital return is supportive for income‑focused holders. MarketBeat AXP dividend details
- Neutral Sentiment: Company presented at the UBS Financial Services Conference — useful detail for modeling and analyst updates but not an immediate catalyst by itself. UBS presentation (Seeking Alpha)
- Neutral Sentiment: American Express issued new debt to boost funding — improves liquidity/funding flexibility but raises leverage and interest‑cost exposure; market impact depends on size/terms. AXP boosts funding with new debt issuances
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales: Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares (~$5.35M at ≈$356.58) and Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares (~$2.82M at ≈$346.73). Big, concentrated insider reductions can weigh on near‑term sentiment. Insider trades alert (InsiderTrades)
- Negative Sentiment: Shares have underperformed peers and fell in recent sessions (coverage citing CNBC/Benzinga), which can trigger sector rebalancing outflows and exacerbate declines. CNBC ‘Final Trades’ note (Benzinga)
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts have trimmed targets/ratings (Evercore/JPMorgan moves referenced), a reminder expectations are being modestly reset—analyst downgrades/target cuts can be immediate share‑price pressure. Analyst notes and PT changes (Benzinga)
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its stake in American Express by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 308 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.
American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.
