Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP Sells $7,337,038.40 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total value of $7,337,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,730.56. The trade was a 53.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of IDXX opened at $629.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $769.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $684.99 and a 200 day moving average of $667.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $3,451,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

