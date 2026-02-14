Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP Sells $7,337,038.40 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXXGet Free Report) EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total value of $7,337,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,730.56. The trade was a 53.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IDXX opened at $629.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $769.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $684.99 and a 200 day moving average of $667.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $3,451,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

