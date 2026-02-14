Insider Selling: Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $13,993,620.70 in Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,385,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $13,993,620.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 45,143,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,954,248.50. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 49,985 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $500,349.85.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,761 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $131,487.98.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,357,142 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $37,532,847.56.

On Monday, February 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,312,126 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $14,590,841.12.

On Friday, January 30th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,550,179 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $19,609,764.35.

On Thursday, January 29th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,932,686 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $50,338,380.80.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 4,847,867 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $64,428,152.43.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,656,683 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $133,021,738.33.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,662,484 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $17,190,084.56.

On Monday, January 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,871,715 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $30,928,370.55.

Redwire Stock Performance

Shares of RDW opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.45. Redwire Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. AE Industrial Partners LP increased its position in shares of Redwire by 139.3% during the second quarter. AE Industrial Partners LP now owns 85,496,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 49,765,262 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,372,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,206,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwire during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,652,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Redwire by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,708,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,785,000 after buying an additional 1,786,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDW. Bank of America dropped their price target on Redwire from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Redwire in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. iA Financial set a $9.00 price target on Redwire in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Redwire

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

Featured Stories

