Insider Selling: Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $13,993,620.70 in Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,385,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $13,993,620.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 45,143,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,954,248.50. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 49,985 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $500,349.85.
- On Wednesday, February 4th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,761 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $131,487.98.
- On Tuesday, February 3rd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,357,142 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $37,532,847.56.
- On Monday, February 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,312,126 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $14,590,841.12.
- On Friday, January 30th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,550,179 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $19,609,764.35.
- On Thursday, January 29th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,932,686 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $50,338,380.80.
- On Wednesday, January 28th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 4,847,867 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $64,428,152.43.
- On Wednesday, January 14th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,656,683 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $133,021,738.33.
- On Tuesday, January 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,662,484 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $17,190,084.56.
- On Monday, January 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,871,715 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $30,928,370.55.
Shares of RDW opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.45. Redwire Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78.
Several research firms have issued reports on RDW. Bank of America dropped their price target on Redwire from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Redwire in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. iA Financial set a $9.00 price target on Redwire in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.
Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.
Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.
