Insider Selling: NVR (NYSE:NVR) CAO Sells $4,050,000.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew Kelpy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,800. The trade was a 70.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NVR Stock Down 7.2%

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,511.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,571.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,711.54. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $8,618.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $105.42 by $16.12. NVR had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 13.27%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $139.93 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7,675.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $8,100.00 price objective on NVR in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,279.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,546,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of NVR by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,896,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,178,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Further Reading

