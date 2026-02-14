T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF Stock Position Increased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc. owned 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 243.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $122,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

