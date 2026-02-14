Contrasting Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) & Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC)

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) and Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Diversified Energy has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenmiller Energy has a beta of -1.1, suggesting that its share price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Diversified Energy and Brenmiller Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Energy 2 0 5 0 2.43 Brenmiller Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Diversified Energy currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.97%. Given Diversified Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diversified Energy is more favorable than Brenmiller Energy.

This table compares Diversified Energy and Brenmiller Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A Brenmiller Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diversified Energy and Brenmiller Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Energy $794.84 million N/A -$88.27 million $1.47 9.00 Brenmiller Energy $620,000.00 1.77 -$6.77 million ($206.44) -0.01

Brenmiller Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Energy. Brenmiller Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diversified Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Diversified Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Brenmiller Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 38.1% of Brenmiller Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diversified Energy beats Brenmiller Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines. It markets its proprietary TES systems under the bGen name. The company was formerly known as Brenmiller Energy Consulting Ltd. and changed its name to Brenmiller Energy Ltd. in 2017. Brenmiller Energy Ltd was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

