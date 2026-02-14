DDD Partners LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $417.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 386.52, a P/E/G ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $444.24 and its 200 day moving average is $414.03. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. President Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.