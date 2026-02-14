Short Interest in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Rises By 253.7%

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 282,547 shares, an increase of 253.7% from the January 15th total of 79,889 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 339,649 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 339,649 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.5%

FDD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. 739,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,032. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. The company has a market cap of $782.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

About First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries. The universe of stocks consists of dividend-paying companies in the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index that have a positive five-year dividend-per-share growth rate and a dividend to earnings-per-share ratio of 60% or less.

