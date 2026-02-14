Everest Management Corp. Raises Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Everest Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises about 0.8% of Everest Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Everest Management Corp.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 113.4% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 142.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region. DIHP was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.