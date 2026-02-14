America Movil (NYSE:AMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. America Movil had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.78%.

America Movil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,751. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.76. America Movil has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of America Movil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in America Movil during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in America Movil by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 110,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in America Movil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,252,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of America Movil by 96.7% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 42,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of America Movil by 303.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Santander lowered shares of America Movil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research downgraded America Movil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on America Movil from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.30 price objective on shares of America Movil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of America Movil in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, America Movil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.34.

America Movil Company Profile

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family’s telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

