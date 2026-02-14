Hanover Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Hanover Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Phillip Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $131.36 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.41.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total transaction of $60,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 58,287 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,497.18. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,023,844 shares of company stock worth $167,455,085 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

