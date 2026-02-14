Horizon Wealth Management LLC Invests $48.61 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT

Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,090,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,608,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned 1.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 160.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,177,000 after purchasing an additional 893,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,426,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,167,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,767,000 after buying an additional 44,919 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 809,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after buying an additional 41,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 796,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.5%

RSPT stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

