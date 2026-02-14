Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July $KJUL Stock Position Raised by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 916.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,445 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July makes up about 4.1% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 11.43% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 1,031.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seros Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS KJUL opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

